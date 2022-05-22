A mother holds her children’s hands for a little while and their hearts forever.... Linda E. House, 87, of Burlington, PA passed away on Friday morning, May 20, 2022 at the Sayre Health Care Facility and is now reunited with our Dad, George G. Houser. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, May 28th at 10 am at the Independent Bible Church, 109 Cherry St., Towanda, PA. A complete obituary will follow. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com

