Linda Jean Decker, 68, of Ridgebury, PA passed away March 12th, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital. Linda was born on August 17th 1953 She was the daughter of the late Millard and Rita (McMullen) Decker SR.
Linda graduated from Waverly High School class of 1972 and used to run the flea market at the Valley Stock Sale in Athens, PA. When she was not running the flea markets she enjoyed attending them, in her free time she loved to sew and do crafts.
Linda is survived by her sisters, Carlene (Larue) Austin of Big Pond, PA. Donna (John) Durand of Byron, NY. Joe Ann Chappell of Elmira, NY. and Pat (Charles SR) Mathews of Bentley Creek, PA. And brother Bobby Decker of Ridgebury, PA and her sister in law Betty Worthington of Barton, NY. Linda was also survived by her special niece Sierra Johnson, many nieces and nephews along with great nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents Linda was predeceased by her brother Millard John Decker JR.
The family will greet friends and family from 1-3 PM on Saturday March 19,2022 at The Bentley Creek Baptist Church in Bentley Creek, Pa. A service will be held at 3 PM.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.