Linda K. (Barnes) Perry, 61, well known resident of Canton, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, August 7, 2022 at the Williamsport’s UPMC, following a courageous and diligent battle with pancreatic cancer.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be announced at a later date. In honoring her expressed wishes there will be no viewing and burial will be private. The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting her family with arrangements.
A full and comprehensive obituary will be in tomorrow’s paper.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask you to consider a memorial donation in Linda’s name to, The American Cancer Society or the Women’s Auxiliary of the Canton American Legion to help with disabled Veterans. Memories and condolences may be shared with Linda’s family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.