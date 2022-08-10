Linda K. (Barnes) Perry, 61, well known resident of Canton, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, August 7, 2022 at the Williamsport’s UPMC, following a courageous and diligent battle with pancreatic cancer.
Linda Kay Barns was born in Blossburg on February 5, 1961, a daughter of the late Elwin R. Barnes Sr. and Audrey (Leonard) Barnes Jennelle. She was a 1979 graduate of Canton Area Schools and attended Vo-Tech at WACC in Williamsport during her junior and senior years in the welding program.
Linda held many jobs in the area including; the Kozy Kitchen in East Troy, Canton Chatterbox, Our House Restaurant, McArdle’s both in Grover, Canford’s, Paper Magic in Troy, Red Run Rod and Gun Club in Ralston, Canton VFW and for over fourteen years, was a devoted, no matter the weather, paper carrier for the Towanda Daily Review. Most recently she was employed as a cook/bartender at the Canton American Legion Post 303 until her health no longer permitted her to work. She was a member of the Red Run Gun Club, Canton American Legion and the Grover Church of Christ.
Always with her beautiful smile, Linda had a passion for serving the public. She truly enjoyed and was gifted at waitressing, cooking and bartending. She was a dedicated employee of the Canton American Legion and sometimes it seemed like her second home. Everyone knew her and appreciated Linda for her kind and caring demeanor. Linda enjoyed sitting and chatting with the many Veterans who would talk of their life and experiences in the military. She was always available for a shoulder to cry on or an ear for listening, that’s who she was, a genuine caring person. Most important to Linda was her family, especially her three boys, siblings and grandchildren who were the love of Linda’s life.
She is survived by her sons; Shane (Brenda) Joralemon of Roaring Branch, Brandon Perry of Grover and Dylan (Jordyn) Perry of West Leroy, sisters; Anna Watkins, Robin (Jeff) Campbell, all of Canton, Jennifer (Raymond “Skeeter”) Cole of Ralston, and a brother Elwin Jr. (Tami) Barnes of Canton, grandchildren; Kayla and Abby Joralemon, Skylar Kitte and Bennett Perry, her feline companions; Cooch and Dominick, as well as four nieces, four nephews, several great nieces, great nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers; Alan Leonard and Gary Barnes, and her stepfather; Floyd Colin Jennelle.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be announced at a later date. In honoring her expressed wishes there will be no viewing and burial will be private. The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting her family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask you to consider a memorial donation in Linda’s name to, The American Cancer Society or the Women’s Auxiliary of the Canton American Legion to help with disabled Veterans. Memories and condolences may be shared with Linda’s family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
