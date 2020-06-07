Linda L. Schooley, 72, of LeRaysville, Pennsylvania passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Linda was born in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, Sept. 9, 1947, one of 10 children to the late Joseph and Ruth Malock Garnett. Linda was a graduate of Hamilton High West in Hamilton, New Jersey.
On May 28, 1984, she married Ralph G. Schooley Sr. at Kuser Farm Park in Hamilton. Linda was employed by the New Jersey Department of Transportation for 20 years until declining health no longer permitted her to continue. When she was able, Linda enjoyed traveling, camping, playing cards, crocheting and in early years, archery. She was a member of The Truth Bible Study.
Linda’s family includes her beloved husband of 36 years and devoted caregiver, Ralph G. Schooley Sr.; her children, Mark Dudas of Cazenovia, New York, Christine Williams of Hamilton, Ralph Schooley Jr. of Hamilton; grandchildren, Anthony Dudas, Jeremy Williams, Jessica Schooley, Jackie Schooley and Cari Restuccia; great grandson, Michael Restuccia; siblings, Joseph Garnett, Robert (Jeanette) Garnett, Mary Wandel, Gloria (Paul) White, Richard (Lucreta) Garnett, Nancy (Bryan) Karvaski, Ruth (Neil) Langdon, John (Diane) Garnett and Esther Grzech; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Darling Cemetery, Orwell Township, Pennsylvania. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
