Linda Lee Savoy Dodge, 67, of 10556 State Route 514, Monroeton, Franklin Township, PA passed away Wednesday evening Dec. 23, 2020 at her home. Linda was born in Sayre, PA on Aug. 6, 1953 a daughter of Gertrude and Howard Cory. She was a graduate of Sayre High School with the Class of 1971.
Linda was employed by various places throughout her life including the Bradford County Manor and the Troy American Legion Post where she served as a bartender for a number of years. Linda also worked as a waitress and provided personal home care for others. Linda enjoyed memorable times spent with her husband Bob and friends at the Granville Tavern. She loved going to Tioga Downs and attending yard sales. She was always willing to give of herself to help others.
Linda is survived by her beloved husband, Robert P. “Bob” Dodge, father-in-law, Paul Dodge and wife Mary, children, Melinda and Mike Austin, Julie Falsey, Ted (Sabrina) Falsey, step daughter, Bethany Dodge, sisters, Diane (Jake) Pysher, Barb (Mike) Savoy-Bennett, brothers, Gary (Barb) Savoy, Brian Cory, Tim (Deb) Savoy, Eric Savoy (Victor), grandchildren, Shane and Carter Austin, Jaid Falsey, Brooke Mickey, Bailey Carey, Brynleigh Carey and Ryland Carey, great granddaughter, Ivory Rose Hartman, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her furbaby “Leo”.
Linda loved spending time with her special friends, Bonnie, Margaret, Diane, Debbie, Lillian, Lee, Pauline and Suzy along with all other friends at the Granville Tavern. Linda was predeceased by her parents and special sister-in-law, Mary Beth Dodge.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Manor Resident Activities Fund, 15900 Route 6, Troy, PA 16947 in memory of Linda. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bownfuneralhomes.com.
