Linda “Lynn” (Babcock) VanNoy, 69, of Standing Stone, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, with her loving family by her side. Linda Helen was born Sept. 26, 1950 in Sayre, a daughter of the late Floyd and Helen (Franklin) Babcock. Linda attended Canton Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1968. In her earlier years she was employed by various local insurance companies and was a secretary for Attorney Pat Barrett in Canton. Most recently she was secretary supervisor for the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare for 25 years until her retirement.
Lynn’s utmost importance in her life was her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Linda cherished time spent with her family and friends. She was a very talented cook and an exceptional housekeeper. Linda enjoyed flower gardening and loved to mow her yard. She was a dedicated member of the Pennsylvania Dachshund Rescue Association.
Linda opened her home and heart to many dachshunds, something that gave her so much joy and happiness.
Besides her parents, Linda was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Short, Irene Seeley, Wilma George; her father-in-law, Floyd VanNoy; and several maternal aunts and uncles.
Surviving Linda is her husband, Ken VanNoy; a son, John Davis Jr. (Lori Bruce) of Troy; a granddaughter, Kiersten Davis (Kellen Kreger) of Morris; great-grandchildren, Mason and Grayson; brothers, Frank (Cha) Babcock of Canton and Robert (Lucille) Reynolds of Versaille, Kentucky; mother-in-law, Dianna VanNoy; brother-in-law, Jim (Pennie) VanNoy; sisters-in-law, Julia (Troy) Jennings, Sandra VanNoy, Melanie VanNoy (John Stewart), Patricia (Louis) Martin and Virginia (Rick) Parks; special niece and caretaker, Deb Timerman; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. A celebration of Linda’s life will follow at 11 a.m. Memorial donations in Linda’s memory can be made to Coast to Coast Dachshund Rescue, P.O. Box 147, Jacobus, PA 17407, Sophia’s Grace Foundation, 1377 Northumberland Road, Coatesville, PA 19320 or to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
