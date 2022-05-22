Linda M. Allen, 73, of Canton, Pennsylvania went home to join her Lord and Savior, early Friday morning May 20, 2022, while at home with loving family by her side. Linda Marie Morgan was born on April 28, 1949, in Canton; she was the only daughter of five children born to the late Frank and Thelma (Crofut) Morgan.
Linda was from a large extended family from the Sullivan County area. As a young woman she grew up between Ellenton and Shunk assisting on their parent’s dairy farm. She attended the Sullivan County School District in LaPorte and graduated with the class of 1967. During her senior year of high school, Linda signed a commitment to enlist in the United States Navy. In January of 1968 she fulfilled her commitment and entered the Navy, earning the rank of HN (Hospital Nurse) during the Vietnam Era. The former Ms. Morgan proudly served our country until receiving her honorable discharge in 1970.
On February 17, 1972, Linda married Rufus G. Allen in Jacksonville, NC; together they shared 50 years of holy matrimony and raised two sons. In earlier years, following her military service, Linda was employed by John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Later in 1978, Linda and Rufus moved to the area to make a home and raise their family in Canton. Linda took great pride in family, especially her children and all her grandchildren. She was never a stranger to hard work. Besides seeing to the care of her home and family, Linda was employed by Swayze’s Folding Box Co. in Canton and Paper Magic Co. in Troy until both of their respective closures. Most recently she worked as a personal caregiver until retiring only a few years ago.
Linda was a talented quilter and won numerous blue ribbons throughout the years at the Troy Fair. She loved her flower beds and found serenity working in them. Linda was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Canton as well as the East Canton Methodist Church’s Quilting Club.
She is survived by; husband Rufus at home, two sons, Paul (Margaret) Allen of Canton, Gerald (Amanda) Allen of West Burlington, seven grandchildren, Michaela Allen, Ely Allen, Shaylee (David) Spencer, Josiah Allen, Markus (Dezi) Schell, Brandon Schell, Brittni Schell, many beloved great grandchildren, three brothers, Larry Morgan of New Port, Lynn (Delina) Morgan of Granville, Ross (Myrna) Morgan of Palmdale, CA, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, numerous cousins and very special cousin, Caroline Whiteman of Shunk.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Jadon Allen and a brother, Lewis Morgan and many uncles and aunts.
A memorial service to honor Linda’s life will be held and announced at a later date with burial following in the Ellenton Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded. The family suggests that you consider a memorial donation in Mrs. Allen’s name to; Faith Baptist Church, 3451 Rt. 414, Canton, PA 17724, E. Canton United Methodist Church, 5791 Rt. 414, Canton, PA 17724 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd., Towanda, PA 18848.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting the Allen family with arrangements. Please share memories of Linda and condolences with her family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
