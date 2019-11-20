Linda M. (Ward) Slocum, 59, of Franklin Township, passed away Monday evening, Nov. 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her beloved family. Linda Marie was born June 6, 1960 in Troy, to Janice (Best) Ward and the late Robert L. Ward. Linda grew up in the Granville area and attended Troy school where she graduated with the class of 1979. On May 16, 1981, Linda married Keith E. Slocum in Granville Center.
Linda was the owner of Cougar Meadow Construction which she operated out of her home in Monroeton. She was active in the Granville Center Church of Christ as the recording secretary for Sunday School and sang in the church choir. Linda was a cub scout leader, 4-H leader and part of the 4-H Alumni. Linda could always be found with yarn in her hands. She enjoyed crocheting and made many baby blankets. She had a love for dogs and raised 4-H show dogs. One thing she always looked forward to was visiting Benezette, to see the elk that roam free in the area.
Linda is survived by her husband, Keith Slocum; mother, Janice Ward of Granville Summit; children, Dirk Slocum of Monroeton, Dustin Slocum of Standing Stone and Cricket Slocum (Cody Miller) of Monroeton; father-in- law, Evert Slocum; sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl (Wes) Slocum; sister-in-law, Audrey (Charles) Berry; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her father, Robert Ward in 1999; brother, Tim Ward in 2012; grandparents, George and Elizabeth (Selleck) Ward and James and Gertrude (Bassett) Best; and a mother-in-law, Doris Slocum.
Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the Granville Center Church of Christ. Pastor Lee Modlin will officiate the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Granville Center Cemetery.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations in Mrs. Slocum’s name may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
