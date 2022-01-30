Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all…. Linda R. Johnson, 64, of Nichols went home to heaven on Thursday, January 27, 2022 and is now reunited with her husband Harry “Dick” Johnson.
Linda was born on July 11, 1957 in Towanda, Pa a daughter of the late Robert and Gloria (Russick) Benjamin. She was a graduate of the Towanda High School class of 1975. On June 1, 1974, she married Harry R. Johnson and together they shared 31 years of marriage until her heart was broken on July 13, 2005. A loving wife, a devoted mother and caring grandmother, her greatest pleasure was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She always looked forward to traveling with her family whether it was a long trip to Florida or just a car ride over the country hills. Linda enjoyed tending to her garden, canning, was a talented seamstress and treasured the time spent with her family. While her loving spirit will always live in our hearts, our life without her hugs, laughs and smiles is a heartache that will never end.
Linda will be greatly missed by her children: Harry R. Johnson, Jr., Tara Johnson; and Michael and Danielle Johnson; her precious grandchildren: Kylie and Parker; and a great grandson Zayas. Her granddogs Mollie and Maverick; a sister and brother-in-law: Lorraine and James Walker; a brother Robert Benjamin; several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Linda was predeceased by her parents, her husband Harry R. Johnson; sisters-in-law: Theresa Benjamin and Sheila Blaisdell.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Thursday, February 3rd from 4 to 7 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of Linda’s life will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Larry Jennings, officiating. Those attending are asked to follow NYS guidelines when entering the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
