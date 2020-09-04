Linda S. Dail, 66, of Wysox, Mercur Hill Road, Wysox Township, formerly of Levittown, Pennsylvania, Denver, Colorado, and Las Vegas, Nevada, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda. Linda was born Oct. 1, 1953 in Levittown, the daughter of Roy Leslie Dail and Margaret J. Evans Dail. Linda was a graduate of Pennsbury High School, Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, and continued her education at Mansfield University, Mansfield.
While in Denver, Linda was a casino card dealer and worked in the hospitality industry. Later, after moving to Wysox, she was employed in the insurance business as a claims processor. In most recent years, Linda provided home care for her mother, Margaret until her passing on Feb. 13, 2018 and continued home care for her father, Roy. Linda enjoyed knitting, textile spinning, and caring for her animals. Her friends knew her by her nickname, ‘Trouble,’ and her family knew her as the ‘fun auntie’ who was as quick to share her love as she was to make a witty remark.
She is survived by her father, Roy Leslie Dail of Wysox; brother, Mark K. Dail of Sarasota, Florida; her sister and brother-in-law, Wendy L. and William E. Wilson of Levittown; her niece, Jennifer L. (Daniel) Serafino of Morrisville; nephews, Matthew W. (Lyra) Wilson of Raleigh, North Carolina, Ryan E. Wilson of Levittown; and great-nephew, Vincent J. Serafino of Morrisville.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at the Rome United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Interment will be private in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
Her Facebook page has been changed to public, so loved ones and friends can also share photos and videos of their memories with her there. https://www.facebook.com/linda.dail
