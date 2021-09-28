Linda S. Rabuck, age 72, of Tioga, PA, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Green Home in Wellsboro, PA. She was born on March 6, 1949, in Towanda, PA, a daughter of Stephen and Ruth (Travis) Strickland. Linda graduated from Towanda Area High School in 1967, then, in later years, went on to complete her degree in business sales/marketing. She was the wife of Ralph Rabuck. Linda worked as a sales representative for R.J. Reynolds Corporation until her retirement, when she became an independent sales representative for Avon Cosmetics. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her Shelty dogs.
Linda is survived by her husband, Ralph; son, David (Heidi) Maynard of Rome, PA; daughter, Janet (James) Condusta of Rome, PA; stepchildren Cheryl Saylor, of Dorneyville, PA, Karen Rabuck of Norristown, PA, and Ralph (Terry) Rabuck of Schwenksville, PA; six grandchildren, David Maynard, Desiree Maynard, Ryan Maynard, Hunter Condusta, Khloe Greene, and Gavin Tuttle; four step grandchildren Tammy, Jennifer, Erick and Samantha; six great grandchildren, Kailyn, Brynlee, Brionna, Mylah, Konnor, and Keegan; several step great grandchildren; sisters Cherie (Kathy) Strickland of Fairlawn, NJ and Sandra Pritts of SD, and a sister-in-law, Jackie Strickland of Wellsboro. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Stephen Strickland.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Linda’s name to the animal shelter of one’s choice. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
