Lisa Ann Woroniak Tilley, 56, of Ulster Township, PA passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. Lisa was born in Allentown, PA on June 5, 1965, the daughter of Michael Woroniak Sr. and Irene Maskornick Woroniak. She grew up in Coopersburg, PA and was a 1983 graduate of Southern Lehigh High School. On Sept. 1, 1984, Lisa married William L. “Bill” Tilley in Limeport, PA. Lisa was formerly employed by the Robwin Press in Coopersburg, Oak Hill Veneer in Troy, PA and Stroehmann’s Bakery in Sayre, PA. Lisa loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, vacationing at Long Beach Island, NJ, the outdoors, fishing, and attending yard sales.
Lisa was a member of the Ulster Recreation Center Board. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, William L. “Bill” Tilley, children, Annalis Tilley Bellitto and husband Eric, James Tilley, William Tilley and special son, Connor Young all of Ulster, grandchildren, Oliver and Elsie Bellitto of Ulster, brothers, Michael Woroniak Jr. of Coopersburg, Thomas Woroniak of Ulster, nephews, Christopher Woroniak of Doylestown, Bradley Woroniak of Coopersburg, and Benjamin Woroniak of Ulster. In addition to her parents, Lisa was predeceased by a brother, Dennis in infancy. The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, from Noon to 2 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Mather Memorial Library, 23866 US 220, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Lisa Ann Woroniak Tilley. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
