Liston D. Pepper, 86, well-known area resident and Entrepreneur, went home to his Lord and Savior, early Tuesday morning at the Guthrie Towanda Personal Care Home. Liston Duane was born on Dec. 13, 1934 in Leroy to the late Decatur and Amy Josephine (Burchard) Pepper. He graduated from Troy Area Schools and shortly after enlisted in the United States Navy. Mr. Pepper honorably served our country during the Korea and Vietnam wars and obtained the rank of Chief Petty Officer 3rd Class. On Sept. 16, 1955, he married the late Marilyn Wrisley. Together they shared 57 years of marriage and were blessed with two children before her passing on June 20, 2013. Liston and Marilyn settled in Burlington Township following Liston’s retirement from the Navy after 22 years of service. They owned and operated Pepper’s Pantry in Burlington which they started in 1978 until the late 1990’s. Liston will also be remembered for establishing the popular eatery, Pepper Shaker Restaurant in Monroeton from 1987 to 2002.
Liston was a devout Christian, husband, father, grandfather and best friend. He was always proud of his children. He helped many friends and employees throughout his business career by mentoring and encouraging them to better themselves with education, hard work and faith. Liston was a member and Lay Minister at the Burlington United Methodist Church, as well as a former member of the Big Pond Lions and the VFW.
Surviving Liston are his; second wife under God, Stella Weed of Towanda, two children; Kathy (Gary) Crane of East Smithfield Township and David (Carol) Pepper of State College, a sister; Doris Barnes of Tennessee, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and special friends.
Calling hours will be held Noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton with a memorial service to celebrate Liston’s life following at 1p.m. with Dale Harper officiating. A private burial will be held in the Luther’s Mill Cemetery, Burlington Township. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
