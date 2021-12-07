Lizzie R. Hill, 81, of Waverly, NY, formerly of East Smithfield, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Elderwood at Tioga in Waverly, NY.
She was born on October 24, 1940, in Troy, PA, the daughter of the late Stanley and Ruth (Leonard) Roy.
Lizzie loved her family deeply. She was employed with Robert Packer Hospital, retiring after many years of dedicated service. She was an amazing artist, especially painting and needlework. Lizzie is a daughter of the American Revolution. She was an avid golfer, beginning the sport later in life, and won the Tomassos Club Championship multiple times.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband Leslie R. Hill, daughter Tamara Huggins, sisters, Harriett, Catherine, Grace, and Myrtle, and brother Theodore.
Lizzie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Terry and Howard Putnam, sons and daughters-in-law Timothy and Cindy Hill and Thomas and Cheryl Hill, daughter and son-in-law Leslie and Dan VanAllen, son-in-law Will Huggins, grandchildren Travis, Kristin, Stephanie, Levi, Zach, Christina, Tiffany, Eric, Will, Jr., and Abigail, numerous great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 3:00pm with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating
Memorial donations may be made in Lizzie’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or act.alz.org/donate.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
