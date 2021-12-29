Lloyd D. Wilcox, 85, of LeRoy, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, following a brief stay at the Bradford County Manor.
Lloyd Dean was born on January 8, 1936, at his family’s homestead in Leroy Township. He was a son of the late Wilber M. and Dorothy “Leona” (Buck) Wilcox. Lloyd was a 1955 graduate of Canton High School. On August 17, 1956, he married the former Norma Greene in the East Canton Church Parsonage. Together they raised three children and shared 61 devoted years of marriage, until Norma’s passing on August 10, 2017.
Lloyd owned and operated the family business of Wilcox Lumber and Trucking Company located near LeRoy, Pennsylvania until retiring. He was an extremely hard worker all of his life from working on his parent’s dairy farm to running his own business. He was proud to still have a job as a property caretaker up until his passing. He was a member of the Old Timer’s Association in East Smithfield and The National Lumber Association.
Lloyd’s love for the outdoors was very evident – he loved being in the woods cutting logs, sitting on tree stumps and eating his lunch and just enjoying the fresh air. He loved to hunt and was known for his “eagle eye.” Family drives always involved him looking out the window at the local timber (sometimes going off the road if the tree was a “beauty”). In the early days of logging, he used work horses to skid the logs from the woods. He also used his horses in competitions. He was a bit of a dare devil – loved racing cars and had worked on getting his pilot lesson. Later in life, he truly loved being on the pit crew of Ayres Motorsports. He enjoyed camping, annual trips to Canada fishing with his best friends, going to the Woodsman’s Carnival and spending time on Sunfish Pond with his family. Lloyd’s favorite hobby was “tinkering”. There weren’t too many things he couldn’t fix. He and Norma were always there for their family and in their time of need. The highlight of his life was his children- Tim, Tammy, and Tom along with his grandkids.
He is survived by his children; Tim (Martha) Wilcox of Morris Run and Tammy (Keith) McCauley of Montrose, daughter in law, Missy Wilcox of Canton, eight grandchildren; Heidi (Shawn), Jason (Chasidy) and Dustin Wilcox, Corey (Arlena), Tyler and Casey McCauley, Derek and Dylan Wilcox, ten great grandchildren; Kristen, Jessie, Alex, Chantel, Jasmine, Autumn, Sophia, Jolena, Harper and Gavin, three great great-grandchildren; Ayden, Emma and Bryson, siblings; Kay Wilcox and Stuart (Tanya) Wilcox all of Troy, brothers-in law and sisters-in-law; Judy Wilcox of Canton, Gary Ayres of Granville Summit,, Randy Greene of Mocksville, NC, Sharon Harback of Owego, NY, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his son, Thomas Dale Wilcox in 2009, brother; Fred M. Wilcox in 2015 and sister; Donna J. Ayres in 2021.
The family will receive friends 12 noon to 1p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr. Canton. Rev. Ron Bly will officiate the funeral service at 1 0’Clock, at the funeral home, with burial afterwards in the East Canton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial in Mr. Wilcox’s name to the LeRoy Community Association, c/o 10006 RT. 414 Canton, PA 17724
Share condolences and memories of Lloyd by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
