Mr. Lloyd P. Fassett, 63, of Binghamton, New York, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday April 7, 2021.
Lloyd was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 14, 1957 the son of the late Levo and Gladys Baker Fassett. Growing up in Bradford County, Lloyd was a graduate of the Northeast Bradford High School, with the class of 1976.
For many years, Lloyd lived in Binghamton, where he worked for a seed company. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, and more recently he loved fishing around the Binghamton area. He also enjoyed the companionship of his beloved dog and cat.
Surviving are two sisters, Irene (Gerald) Rounds, of Virginia and Shirley DeLucia, of Conklin, New York; and two brothers, Lyle (Joan) Fassett of Conklin and Levo Fassett Jr., of Anderson, South Carolina; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Ramey in 2020, and his long-time companion, Pam Knowles, who passed away in January 2021.
Military graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Lacey St. Cemetery in Laceyville, Pennsylvania, conducted by the members of the Rought Hall Post #510 American Legion, of Black Walnut, Pennsylvania, the Dennis Strong Post #457 American Legion, of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, and the Endless Mountains V.F.W. Post # 3583, of Mehoopany, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave., Binghamton, NY 13903.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
