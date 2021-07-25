Jesus said, “for God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16
Logan Carl Abbott, 30, of Wysox, PA died suddenly as a result of a motorcycle accident on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Born July 2, 1991, Logan is survived by his parents, Jay & Karen Abbott of Wysox, PA. Sister and brother-in-law Madison and Sawyer Strope. Grandparents: Delores Schoonover, Vivian & Carl Abbott
Uncles & Aunts: Clint & Jenifer Schoonover, Reg & Stacy Schoonover, Tim & Amy Dunn, Chris Abbott & Bonnie Coxford, Mark & Lori Abbott, Beth Abbott & Danny Fowler, Cousins: Evan Schoonover and Kayla Sands, Tahlor Heath, Austin Schoonover, Gabby Schoonover, Lily Schoonover, Emily Dunn, Anna Dunn, Ashley Abbott, Nichole & Valerie Abbott, Danielle Abbott, Casey & Cortney Abbott, and their son Holden, Katlin Fuller and her children Levi & Leah, Corbin Fuller and his daughter Colby. Seth & Aspen Elliott
Known as “Lo-Lo,” He had a very deep bond with Cash, Maizy & Luke Schoonover.
Logan was preceded in death by his grandfather and best friend, Clinton Gerald “Jerry” Schoonover.
Logan was a Towanda High School Graduate of 2009. He enjoyed the sport of football and was known for his “sacks.”
Logan worked in the Oil & Gas industry for many years. He had worked for Wyoming Casing prior to being hired at Nabors. He had just finished fourteen days straight of 12 hour shifts and was looking forward to his 14 days off and camping with his Family.
He loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and golfing. Lately, whenever he had spare time, he would head to the golf course. Logan was an avid reader and had a huge collection of philosophy, history, finance, and personal development books. A collection of Logan’s books will be donated to the Bradford County Library. Logan prided himself on the knowledge that he obtained from years of studying the stock market. He was a remarkable trader and was always interested in teaching others about trading.
Above all, Logan loved Jesus Christ and his Family. Through his struggles and triumphs, Logan always held tight to his strong faith. His small, worn Bible has traveled to many states and now is in the hands of his sister. He attended “Sunday Church” in his Grandmother Abbott’s living room via television.
This will forever be a special memory.
Putting others before himself came naturally. Like his friend, JD, said “He’d give you the shirt off his back.” He was always present to cheer on his sister and celebrate her achievements. As Madison put it, “He was the best big brother, and I loved him with my whole heart.” He spent each Christmas buying for children in need and delivering gifts right up to Christmas Eve.
He gave of himself in so many ways, from the simplest of packing extra sandwiches for a co-worker that might be hungry, to stopping his car and taking the shovel from an elderly man to finish digging a hole.
He will be deeply missed by all that loved him, and he has taught us to be observant of the small details of kindness & giving.
A memorial service and celebration of Logan’s life will be held at 1 pm on Aug. 21, 2021, with more information to follow.
Following Logan’s passion for giving, donations can be sent to: CHOP –In memory of Logan’s Christmas Giving Campaign, 2 Elizabeth St., Towanda, PA 18848.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
