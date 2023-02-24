Mrs. Lois Louise Green Neuber, age 75, of Sugar Run, Wilmot Twp., PA, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 22, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA.
Lois was born in the old Mills Hospital in Towanda, PA, on March 5, 1947, a daughter of the late Everett E. & Dorothy Marguerite Chilson Green. She was raised on a farm in Neath along with her six siblings. She graduated from Northeast Bradford High School as president of the class of 1965. She then went on and attended the Ridley Business School and graduated from there a year later. On a beautiful summer day, on August 23, 1969, she married Charles Lewis Neuber of Sugar Hill, Wilmot Twp., PA, in the Welsh Congregational Church in Neath, PA. They enjoyed over 43 years of wonderful life together before Charlie’s passing on Saturday, January 12, 2013.
Charlie was a school bus contractor and driver since 1960, and one day he met Lois while she was working as a bookkeeper in the Wyalusing School District Administration Office. She continued that job for 10 years before embarking on a full time job of driving bus. She continued driving bus over the next 28 years until she and Charlie retired in August of 2012. Through their bussing career, they had bus #’s 7, 8, & 27. For many years while driving bus, she also served as secretary of the Wyalusing School Bus Contractor Association. While her son Wayne was in school, she served as treasurer of the Wyalusing Band Parents Association.
Lois was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was currently a member of the Towanda Chapter No. 76. She served as Deputy Grand Matron of Region 11A Order of the Easter Star. She previously served as secretary of the former Meshoppen Chapter 70 and as Worthy Matron of the former Wyalusing Chapter 498. She was also a life member of the Wilmot Fire Company. In earlier years, under the direction of her mother, Dorothy, Lois’s family performed together throughout the region as the Green Family Singers for many years.
Lois and Charlie enjoyed traveling and visited several states in the United States and visited the countries of Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, Canada, and the Bahamas. They also enjoyed taking numerous charter bus trips and especially enjoyed the mystery bus trips. They took cruises to Nova Scotia and the Bahamas. They spent their 25th wedding anniversary on a two week tour of Alaska and British Columbia which was a trip of great memories. Lois also enjoyed researching genealogy and the ancestry of her family and many others. However her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a proud grandma and was always supporting her grandchildren in all of their events, whether scholastic, musical, sporting, or 4-H. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving: Two sons Wayne Everett & Jennifer Neuber of Neath, PA and David Charles & Mary Neuber of Wyalusing; Grandchildren: Maisie Neuber of Neath, PA; Emma Neuber of Neath, PA; Jacob Neuber of Wyalusing; Ethan Neuber of Wyalusing; Elizabeth Neuber of Wyalusing; Benjamin & Brooke Zeidner of Meshoppen; Zachary Zeidner of Williamsport; Two brothers: Gary & Eileen Green of McSherrystown, PA; David & Irma Green of Wesley Chapel, FL; Four sisters: Shirley & Ron Cherry of Fort Worth, TX; Wendy & Phillip Ashcraft of Danville, KY; Lorraine & Peter Vardy of Luray, VA; Janet & Daniel Jacoby of New Berlin, PA
She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by an infant sister in December of 1961, and by her in-laws, Reuben Jacob and Belle Kathryn Potter Neuber.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with Austen A. McGee officiating. Interment will follow in the Wyalusing Cemetery where she’ll be laid to rest beside her beloved husband Charlie.
The Order of the Eastern Star will conduct a memorial service on Friday morning, March 10, 2023, at 10:45 AM prior to the start of the funeral service.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Wilmot Fire Co, c/o of Stacy Kaufmann, PO Box 798, Wyalusing, PA, 18853, or the Northeast Bradford Educational Foundation, c/o Diana Dewing, 141 Morris Road, Rome, PA 18837.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
