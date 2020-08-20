Lois M. Marcoccia, 62, of 220 Slater Hill Road, Towanda, Burlington Township, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Lois was born in Binghamton, New York, on May 6, 1958, the daughter of the late Albert Horvath and Georgianna Phillips Horvath. She attended Wyalusing Valley High School. Lois was co-owner and operated EZ Credit Auto Sales in Sayre for many years. She was a member of Victory Church in Troy. Lois loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed helping others. Her family includes her husband, Mark R. Marcoccia; children, Amy Barnett of Hanover, Pennsylvania, Nicole (John) Parker Jr. of Towanda, Carl Brown of Norwood, Pennsylvania, Tara Marcoccia of Towanda; grandchildren, Kierstin, Donny, Kaylee, Taylor, Joslyn, John III., Michael, Tristin, Madicyn, and Kaylee Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Makenzie, and Abel; sisters-in-law, Michelle (Johnny) Netherton of Towanda, Rebecca (Cody) Jamison of Warren Township; brother-in-law, Michael Marcoccia of Towanda; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins and lifelong special best friends, Randy and Michelle Lane. In addition to her parents, Lois was predeceased by her twin brother, Albert Phillips, and sister, Marlene Longcoy.
A service of remembrance honoring Lois’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Victory Church, Troy. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be directed to Victory Church, P.O. Box 302, Troy, PA 16947 in memory of Lois M. Marcoccia. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
