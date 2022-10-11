Lois Marie Robertson Shaffer passed into the presence of the Lord Jesus on October 8, 2022, succumbing to congestive heart failure at age 68. She was born March 23, 1954 as the youngest child of Warren M. Robertson and Helen Hardeman Robertson in Jackson, WY. She grew up on the Jackson Hole Hereford Ranch in Jackson, WY which her father managed at the time. Besides school, Lois was active in 4-H, and summers found her raking hay in the hayfield and helping to feed the hay crew. At the age of 16 Lois placed her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and has lived in the light of His love ever since. After graduating from Jackson-Wilson High School in 1972, she attended Stephens Henager School of Business in Salt Lake City completing a business course. She was then employed for a number of years at the Wyoming Forest Service office in Jackson. In 1975 she married Harri Seaton, and to this 15-year long union were born three beautiful girls: Heather, Amber and Jennifer. Lois met John Shaffer from Canton, PA in 1990. They had mutual friends who encouraged them to correspond, and their first letters to each other crossed in the mail. They married on January 27, 1991 at Faith Baptist Church of Canton, PA. Lois and John built a wonderful life together in the close-knit community of John’s home town. Shortly before their marriage John had purchased the Canton Independent-Sentinel, and for the next thirty years they faithfully published the weekly edition. Lois kept the books, proof read almost every edition published and was a constant encourager of John’s exceptional skills as a communicator. They found mutual fulfillment in multiple avenues of service to the Canton community, usually in their own quiet ways. Their home church—Faith Baptist—was a focus of their dedicated labor for all their life together. Lois is preceded in death by her father, Warren Robertson and by her husband, John Shaffer. She is survived by her daughters Heather (Matt) Seaton of Saratoga Springs, NY (children McKinley and Tyler); Amber (Thomas) House of Salem, AL (children Reagan and Madison); and Jennifer (Chris) Jackson of Roaring Branch, PA (children Lily, Sarah Jean, and Emilyn). Also surviving is her mother Helen Robertson of Jackson, WY, her sister Irene (Rich) Steeg of Wilson, WY, her brother Gene (Kris) Robertson of Hyattville, WY, two aunts, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service for Lois will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at Faith Baptist Church of Canton. All are welcome to remain afterward for a coffee/dessert hour to visit with the family (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
