Lois Marie Silkman, 87, of Litchfield Township, PA, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Sayre Health Care Center, Sayre, following an extended illness.
She was born on March 2, 1934, in Litchfield Township, PA, the daughter of the late John and Bessie “Toots” (Tobbe) Twigg.
Lois was a lifelong member of Litchfield United Methodist Church, where she served as treasurer for many years, was a member of the women’s auxiliary and was very active in the church and volunteered for many actives. She had many interests that she enjoyed doing such as sewing, knitting, quilting, reupholstering, cooking, canning, volunteering at the polls during voting and loved to play cards and pranks any chance she got. Lois will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was very family oriented and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to give “water baths” to those who misbehaved, would drive fast to make the stones fly and enjoyed having fun and to laugh until she cried.
She is predeceased by her brother, Robert Twigg; son-in-law Scott “Scooter” Carrington; brother-in-laws, Rodney Babcock, Lavere Munn, Ronald Silkman, Frank “Raky” Raykovitz, Ed Mitchell and Leadom Warner; sister-in-laws, Barb Twigg, Vera Mitchell and Vina Warner.
Lois is survived her husband of 69 years, Tracy “Bud” J. Silkman, Jr.; daughter, Fae Carrington; Son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Diane (Mertz) Silkman; daughter and son-in-law, Terry and James Park and son and daughter-in-law, Reid and Shelli (Place) Silkman; sisters, Janice Munn and Carol Babcock; brother and sister-in-law, Gerald “Jed” and Lucille Twigg; also survived by ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great- grandchild, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Litchfield United Methodist Church, 2759 Litchfield Road, PA 18840 at 7 pm with the Rev. Jon Austin officiating. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to the Litchfield United Methodist Church.
