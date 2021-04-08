Lois Patterson passed away from complications of Parkinson’s disease on April 1, 2021. She was born on Nov. 14, 1926 to Walter and Mariam VanHorn Baxter. She was proceeded in death in 2005 by her husband of 58 years Lester Patterson and her brother Oliver Baxter.
She is survived by her daughters Cheryl Patterson and Coleen Greecher (Steve) of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Sarah, Steve (Mari) and Anne, five great-grandchildren, four nephews as well as special Friends Jean Randall and Doris Saxton.
Mom was a member of the Eastern Star, the Troy Fine Arts Council and the Troy Methodist Church. She was a self-taught artist and was pleased to have had her works displayed at local businesses and at the Troy Fair for many years.
We want to thank Columbia Cottage and Hospice for All Seasons for their kind and compassionate care during the past year. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Glenwood Cemetery, Troy, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Columbia Cottage, 103 N. Larkspur Drive, Palmira, PA 17078 or to Hospice for All Seasons, 280 S. Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc, 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.
