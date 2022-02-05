Lois (Ragan) Harold, 80, Widow of Paul Harold, lifetime resident of Union Township, Tioga Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday morning, February 3, 2022, at her home, with her beloved family by her side. Lois was born in Blossburg on September 29, 1941, a daughter to the late Ted and Edna (Miller) Ragan. She attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1959. On November 27, 1959, she married her soulmate, Paul Harold in Grover. Together they raised four children and shared nearly 40 years of loving marriage until Paul’s passing on September 24, 1999. Lois was employed by Wundies Undies in her earlier years and then at North Penn Health Center until her retirement in 2011. She was a woman of faith in the Lord and was a member of the Ogdensburg Church of Christ. She also belonged to; the Ogdensburg quilting group, a former secretary for the Ogdensburg Cemetery and was in charge of the class of 1959 monthly high school lunch
Lois loved nature and all of its natural beauty. She enjoyed gardening, always preserving her garden’s bounty by canning and freezing. She loved watching wildlife especially the birds and deer. Lois was an avid reader and could often be found working on a puzzle or quilt. Lois looked forward to the yearly family Canada vacations, especially fishing with her husband Paul. She valued time with her church family and friends but what Lois treasured most was her family. Lois truly adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving is her children; Shelva (Don) Cohick of Elverson, PA., John Harold of Ogdensburg, Matt (Paula) Harold of Mansfield and Jamie (Bobbi) Harold of Roaring Branch, grandchildren and great grandchildren; Sara (Luke) Berg, Mattie and Abbie, Berg, Darris (Susan) Cohick, John Paul (Amber) Harold, Emerson, Krista Harold, Bailey, Dilon and Lexi, Brittany (Travis) Crosby, Landon and Maelynn, Matthew (Abby) Harold, Faith Harold, Jett Harold and Mason Harold, sisters; Gloria Wilcox of Canton, Rita Ragan of Ogdensburg, brothers; Glen Ragan of Gleason, David Ragan, Paul “Mooch” Ragan both of Ogdensburg and Randy Ragan of Williamsport, sister-in-law; Lucille Ragan of Ogdensburg, very special long-time friend, Joan Route, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband Paul, Lois was predeceased by a brother, Howard Ragan, nephews; Ronnie, Michael “Chopper” Ragan, daughter-in-law to be; Marie Farley and close friend Ruth Machmer.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 P.M. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. A funeral service to honor Lois’ life will follow at 2 P.M. with her Pastor, Josh Kelley officiating. Burial will be held in the Ogdensburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mrs. Harold’s name may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701. Please share your memories of Lois and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
