In Heaven, Lois Salfi is now walking with her head held high and has been happily reunited with those who have preceded her in death. It can only be imagined how truly happy Lois is right now. Doing everything that she loved to do in life. With her beloved dogs, Penny, Sammy, Snickers, and Dutch right by her side. Lois Salfi unexpectedly passed away at 10:24 PM on March 21, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Lois was born to Rita Marguerita and Dominic Picano on March 15, 1944, in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. Dominic learned of Lois‘s birth over the PA system aboard the Phoenix that he was serving on, during World War II. He finally got to meet his new daughter eight months later.
Proceeded in death by her father and mother, and husband, Vincent. Lois leaves behind her beloved sister, Donna Schummer. She also leaves behind Her eldest child, Rita Horner, her beloved son in law‘s, Sean Horner and Chaz Currington along with four other children, Karl Salfi, Kathryn bates, Johanna Currington and Suzanne Salfi. Lois also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and 11 grandchildren. three of which never left her side. Instead of calling her mommom they began calling her Ma. It was a beautiful term of endearment to all of them and Ma loved it. This caused a lot of confusion which made everybody laugh. Lois was a lifelong educator. She was a teacher for nearly 30 years. She loved to teach history, English, math, science. Lois firmly believed that these four subjects were the most crucial for a child, to learn in school. Lois loved, Food, fun and conversation and had her reasons to eat supper around her dinner table. One of the best cooks around, Lois protected the generational Italian recipes passed down to her by her Elders, her sister, and friends. Creating wonderful and delicious meals, snacks, and stunning desserts. Most of which her family could not get enough of. Christmas Time was her favorite time of the year. And she always held out hope
for a white Christmas. And Just like her mother Rita and her sister Donna, Lois would start cooking shortly before Thanksgiving, and would not stop until the day after Christmas. The amount of cookies alone that Lois made was simply astounding. Enough so to feed a small Army. One time Lois hid the cookies in the Attic. Karl went on the prowl and found the hiding place. Mom heard the attic door being pulled down and she immediately knew who was trying to eat them. That’s why she always made extra cookies. Lois definitely prided herself in cooking department. But yet nobody could get enough of her breaded steaks, hot and sweet, sausage, and meatballs. Everyone would hide the leftovers for the following day. Ma always said, when you’re cooking, clean as you go. And if you can’t clean up after yourself, don’t cook. Lois never stopped moving and she was always on the go. Whether it was cleaning or cooking, she never sat down. Lois cherished her Italian heritage and embraced it. By sharing her traditions, knowing that they will always be upheld and passed down to future generations. Lois loved reading. For several years, Lois and her granddaughter, Elinor Rose, had contests to see who could read the most books in one year. In the sixth and seventh year, Elinor finally defeated her Mommom by 101 to 99 books. Lois was very happy about that because she always encouraged others to read. Lois also loved to watch her Grandson Vincent play Baseball in her back yard. Ma also enjoyed watching Vincent and his brother Jake play football for WVHS. Lois had a deeper love for music. She loved to dance with her husband in the middle of the kitchen. They also shared a love for old movies. Lois was a fountain of information when it came to movies. Lois always recalled the fun that she had with her best friends, Madylyn, Marie, and Barbara. And more often regaling in the memories of her childhood and memories of her family, especially of her father whom she adored. Often speaking about his escape and survival during the bombing of Pearl Harbor, sharing other memories during World War II. Lois strongly believed in teaching the importance of American history. Teaching her grandchildren about her family’s own history, which inspired two of her grandsons to join the military. One of which, is now walking in the same footsteps as her father Dominic. Serving in the navy. Jacob made rank of Petty Officer at 19 years of age, marrying his sweetheart Jenna. and Ma couldn’t have been more proud. She was proud of all of her grandchildren and loved each and every one very much. She will be greatly missed! Nothing will be the same without you Ma but knowing that you’re with daddy again along with everyone else you loved, brings some comfort to each and every one of us. Rest in peace Ma. You deserve it!
Siediti, mangia e ingrassa!
SALUTE!
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
