Lola Jean Chapman Bouse, 90, of Sayre, went home to be with her Lord and Savior and was reunited with the love of her life, George Bouse, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness at her cabin. She was born on March 20, 1929, in Evergreen, the daughter of the late Claude Eugene Sr. and Hazel Pearl (Chilson) Chapman.
Lola was employed at several places during her working career including the Blue Swan, Kennedy Valve, Thatcher’s Glass, and Al’s Midstate Market, where she helped her daughter and son-in-law in their business and continued to meet new friends. But Lola was best known and will be remembered by many for her operation and ownership of her businesses, the Bonney Hotel, Lola’s, Inc., and Lola’s Riverside Inn. Whenever patronizing one of her establishments, you knew you were going to enjoy a great meal and have a night full of laughs and fun. She loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest and you knew when you were around her you were in for a good time whether at her establishment or just spending time with her. Her quick wit and infectious smile will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. Lola loved spending time with her family, whether it was for holidays or family gatherings. She was the matriarch of the family, and somehow managed to keep them all in line. She also had a love for all animals. Lola enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, camping, basketball, softball, dancing, cooking, crocheting, and racing. She was a member of the Sayre Christian Church, New Albany VFW Women’s Auxiliary, and Skiff-Bower Post Women’s Auxiliary.
She is predeceased by her first husband, Charles H. “Shotgun” Chapman Sr.; second husband, George Bouse; stepfather, Clyde Chapman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Claude E. Jr., Betty Chapman, Frank Sr. and Hattie Chapman; brother, Albert Chapman; nieces, Dianna Chapman and SueEllen Repine; and close friends, Millie and Joanie.
Lola is survived by her children, Charles H. Chapman Jr. of Athens, Sherry L. and Alan Storer of Apalachin, New York; daughter-in-law, Valerie Chapman of Waverly, New York; grandchildren, Kelly Jo Chapman and Steven Scrivener of Waverly, New York, Joel R. and Heather Storer of Apalachin, New York, Christopher E. Storer of Washington, D.C., and Michelle and Andrew Terribilini of Deltona, Florida; great-grandchildren, Cooper Parker, Hadley Parker, Reilly Storer, Jennifer and Mike Palumbo, and Tiffany Scrivener; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; her caregiver, Malvenia Atopley; close friend, Gary Sinsabaugh; and many special friends and patrons.
Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main Street, Athens. Funeral services will follow at the church at 5 p.m. with the Rev. James Donahoo and Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda.
Memorial donations may be made in Lola’s memory to: Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 or the Sayre Christian Church, 427 South Keystone Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
