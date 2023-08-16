Loren Frances Kipp “Sonny”, 72, Sunbury
Sonny passed unexpectedly to natural causes on July 28th, 2023 at his residence in Sunbury.
“Sonny” was born Loren Frances Kipp on Feb. 2, 1951, in Towanda, to Eleanor Gowin and Loren Kipp. He graduated from Wyalusing High School in 1969.
Sonny was first and foremost a family man; he loved his family above all else. He was a farmer at heart, and spent most of his life pursuing this. He was also a legendary hunter and fisherman.
He will be remembered for his great sense of humor. He was always telling jokes, pranking someone and always keeping those around him laughing.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor; father, Loren; infant son, Loren; and four siblings.
Sonny is survived by his daughter, Tammy Perkins (Greg); two sons, Jeremy Kipp and Wesley Kipp (Jessica). Sonny is also survived by 12 grandchildren; Lukas Selleck, Brittany Selleck, Gabriella Selleck (Trenton), Maxwell Perkins, Magdylan Perkins, Taylor Kipp, Jacob Kipp, Maddison Kipp, Dea Kipp, Thadeus Kipp, Jairemiee Kipp, Amos-Jon Kipp and eight great-grandchildren; Hayden, Aubrie, Bria, Jaxtyn, Aria Selleck, George and Xavier Santa, Camden Hoedle. Two sisters, Jean Stang and Joan Shaffer; and brother, Rusty Kipp.
Sonny was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
A memorial service with lunch to follow will be held Saturday August 19, 2023 at noon with lunch immediately after the service: Evergreen Christian Church, 103 North St, New Albany, PA 18833
