On December 13, 2021, the angels whispered it was time for LoRita to come home to heaven and be reunited with her husband Richard G. Hettich. LoRita was born on January 4, 1943 in Waverly, NY a daughter of the late Lyle and Avis (Wilson) Wood. On March 24, 1963 in North Orwell, Pennsylvania she married Richard G. Hettich and together they shared 57 years of marriage until his passing on March 5, 2020. LoRita was a long-time employee of Sylvania and in 1984 she and Dick purchased Stroud Supply in Towanda. In 2013, they moved full time to sunny Florida and made Fort Myers their home. She enjoyed reading, making crafts and volunteered in the neighborhood where they resided. LoRita will be greatly missed by her daughter, Carrie (wife of Brad Kurtz) of Willow Street, Pa., her son Duane (husband of Jennifer Hettich) of Tampa, Florida, her grandchildren Christopher (husband of Michelle Libonati) & Matthew Libonati, of Wilmington, DE, Grant Joseph Hettich of Tampa; and a great grandson Vinny Libonati of Lancaster, Pa. Many nieces, nephews and their families also survive. LoRita was predeceased by her parents, her husband and brother Lyle “Skip” Wood. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, August 27 at 10 am at the North Orwell Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
