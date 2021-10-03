Lorna Morgan, 76, of Rome, Pa passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Mercy House in Endicott. She is now reunited with her husband Lawrence R. Morgan, who passed away on August 1st 2021 and their son Timothy Morgan who passed away on March 20, 2012.
Lorna was born on August 3, 1945 in Waverly, NY a daughter of the late Porter L. and Edith (Strope) Lawrence. She was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School class of 1963. Following graduation, Lorna started working at the Mary Lou Dress Shop. On July 15, 1967 she married Lawrence R. Morgan and together they shared 54 years until his passing Lorna was employed at the dress factory until 1970 when they were blessed with the arrival of their son Timothy. In 1976, Lorna was by Tim’s side as he started school at Northeast Bradford. For many years she guided the youngsters at the elementary school as a reading aid. Following retirement, Lorna and Morgie enjoyed traveling to Colonial Williamsburg where they enjoyed the rich history of the area. She also assisted Morgie with his woodworking and handcrafting crafts to sell at area craft shows.
Lorna will be missed by her brother Larry L. Lawrence, her grandchildren: Amber Marie and Nathan Andrew; great grandchildren: Connor and Noah; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Joyce (Michael) DeSisto; Barbara (Robert) Neill; Janice (Bob) Bliss. Several nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
Abiding with Lorna’s wishes there will be no services. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Lorna will be laid to rest in the Jillson Cemetery alongside of her husband and son Tim. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to a charity of one’s choice in loving memory of Lorna Morgan.
