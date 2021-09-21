Lorraine B. Miller of 302 Hibbard Roads, Horseheads, NY, formerly of Pine City, NY, passed peacefully at Robert Packer Hospital on Friday, Sept. 17.
A longtime resident of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Lorraine and her husband Roy had six sons. For many years she was a singer/bass player in the Miller Family Band, which performed around the area, most notably Miller’s Tavern in Granville, PA. She was well known for her yodeling.
After the band retired, Lorraine took up oil painting.
Those who knew her remember her for her kindness, charm and wit.
She was predeceased by her parents Roy and Ruby Burnham, her husband Roy and her son Richard.
She is survived by sons Dennis, David, Donald, Terry and Charles (Chip) and daughters-in-law Linda Young Miller, Holly Miller and Connie Miller.
She has seven grandchildren: Nathan, Kimberley, Richard, Caine, Jacob, Mark and Jesse and several great grandchildren. Services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY. Flowers will be provided by the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.olthof.com. The family asks that visitors wear masks.
