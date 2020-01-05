Lorraine B. (Orr) Spiak, 86, of Columbia Cross Roads, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family, friends and loved ones. She was born on Jan. 27, 1933 in the town of Tuscarora, New York, daughter of the late Melvin B. and Alice G. (Buck) Orr. She was an artist, a gardener, loved birds and a beautiful scenery. She choose to see the good in everyone. She didn’t hate, she loved with her whole heart. Many have called her Mom, not by blood, but because she was so easy to love.
Lorraine is survived by her son, Wayne D. Spiak and daughter Terrie A. (Jon) Darrow; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; her sisters, Ruthie and Peggy; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, William J. Spiak who passed away March 2, 2019; her daughter, Bonnie Lynn (Spiak) Carey and his son, Steven W. Spiak. Lorraine was loved and will be missed by many.
The celebration of Lorraine’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Victory Church, 645 East Main Street, Troy, PA 16947. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
