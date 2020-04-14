On April 8, 2020, Lorraine Fowler of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home.
She was born on March 27, 1929, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her early years were spent in New York City where she often spoke fondly of her childhood. She often attended movies, theater, concerts, museums and was an avid reader. She was educated at St. John’s Episcopal School of Nursing and became a registered nurse.
She assisted her parents in their move to a farm that they had purchased in Rome Township. It was there where she met the love of her life, Ray A. Fowler, whom she married in 1951. They owned and operated a dairy farm in Rome Township until his passing in January of 1982.
She had worked as a nurse at Mills Hospital and then Memorial Hospital in Towanda. Later, she joined Bradford County Citizen’s Health Foundation, and continued with Guthrie Home Care until her retirement in 2001. She cherished the memories and experiences of working with exceptional nurses, doctors and staff in Bradford County.
She was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Bertha Kandl; infant son, Michael Charles; and her husband, Ray; and her sister’s family, Dorothy, brother-in-law, Michael, and niece, Carol Lagunowich.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Fowler of Apalachin, New York, Ray A. Fowler Jr. (Sue Coolbaugh) of Rome, Pennsylvania, Steven (Pam) Fowler of Canton, Pennsylvania, and Laura (Charles) Wadleigh of Virginia Beach, Virginia. She is also survived by grandchildren, Gretchen Balshuweit, Erin (Jon) Collins, Ray A. Fowler III (Heather Wait), Erica Fowler (Jon Clark), Matthew and Taylor Fowler, and Alex and Bryan Wadleigh. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Tetianna, Drevin, Nora, Jadyn, Evelyn, Jaxyn and Jasyn, Katrina and Summer.
She had a zest for life and lived life to its fullest. During her lifetime, she felt very fortunate and enriched by her special and dear friends, cousins Betty Schmidt, Lillian Bloem, and friends Joan Salvo, Esther Mills, Pearl Fox, Barb and Mel Horn, Ruth Russell, Lila Thomas, and Joyce Wadleigh. In addition, she had special friends no longer with us, such as John Kandl, Dorothy Hoerst, Mary Foster, Mary and Charlie Elliott, Joyce Corola, and Silas Mills. She had many fond friendships with co-workers, patients, neighbors, and friends over the years too numerous to mention, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She enjoyed her monthly get-together with the “Lunch Bunch.”
There will be no viewing and services at this time per Lorraine’s request. Interment will be at Bradford County Memorial Park at a future unknown date.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made at T.A.C.O. at P.O. Box 463 in Wysox, PA 18854.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
