Lorraine M. (Kelley) Rusk, 71, of Canton , PA, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. She was the loving wife of Thomas H. Rusk. The couple married July 28, 1972 and had 49 happy years together.
Lorraine was born on May 24, 1950 in Sayre, PA, daughter of the late Emmerson S. and Ruth (Bennett) Kelley. She was a 1968 graduate of Canton High School, and later became a bus driver and cheer leading coach for the school, and had also worked for Swayze’s and Shop Vac. Lorraine attended North Street Union Church and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Lorraine is survived by her husband Tom, daughters Tawnee Rusk and Kelley Rusk, both of Beaufort, SC, grandson Mason Pelachick, sisters Barb Reid of Lisbon Falls, Maine and Janet Cooke of Pottsville, PA, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Margaret, and brothers: Ronald Larry, Kevin, and Dick.
Services will be private and at the convenience of Lorraine’s family. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been trusted with the arrangements.
