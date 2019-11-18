Lottie Marie Burke Ackley, 86, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of South Main St., Towanda, Pennsylvania, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
Lottie was born in Towanda, on May 13, 1933, the daughter of Willard William Bruce Burke and Cora Vanderpool Burke. Lottie attended the Towanda schools. She enjoyed playing music and played the accordion and keyboard her whole life. She started playing and entertaining with her sister and brother at age 14, and continued with the Ozark Playboys, Broken Arrow, The Page Manor Band and The Joint Heirs.
Lottie was a devoted pastor’s wife who traveled and ministered with her husband many places. They pastored Souls Harbor Church in Towanda.
She loved her family dearly. Lottie had the biggest heart and always had a smile on her face. She truly loved the Lord with all her heart. Her faith in Christ set an example to her family and friends. Her legacy will always live on in everyone that had the privilege of knowing her.
Lottie is survived by her daughters, Margaret Elliott, Shirley Decker, Marilyn (Thomas) Daugherty; stepsons, Martin (Pauline) Ackley, Jesse (Donna) Ackley Jr., Samuel (Rose) Ackley Sr., Daniel (Maryann) Ackley, Nathaniel “Bo” Ackley; stepdaughters, Anna Dwyer, Mabel “Tootsie” Chavez and Ramona Ackley; sisters, Margaret Carney and Shirley Lehmann; 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She loved them all the same.
In addition to her parents, Lottie was predeceased by her husband Rev. Jesse H. Ackley Sr. on Jan. 29, 2006; her son, Herbert Franklin Withey Jr. on Nov. 23, 2002; brother, Sherman Burke; and son-in-law, Kevin Scott Elliott.
A memorial service will be announced in the spring of 2020 with interment in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pennsylvania.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
