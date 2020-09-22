Louis Blasi, 98, of Dushore, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Towanda Memorial Hospital. Louis was born Feb. 13, 1922 in Mildred and was the son of the late Alexander and Antonia (Fiorivanti) Blasi. He married Lorraine E. Beaver on Jan. 21, 1950 and shared 60 years of marriage.
Louis served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1942 to 1946. Louis was a member of the Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church of Mildred, American Legion of Mildred and the White Ash Club. His life revolved around hunting and fishing. He was also a lover of music playing the accordion and the harmonica for many years.
He is survived by a daughter, Laura A. (Steve) Anapolsky of Las Vegas, Nevada; two sons, Wayne L. (Diane) Blasi of Sayre, Kevin R. (Amy) Blasi of Dushore; a brother, Alexander Blasi of Mildred; five grandchildren, Nicholas Anapolsky, Amy Prior, Sara Blasi, Chelsea Howard, Thomas Blasi; a great-grandson, Jack Prior and a great-granddaughter, Olivia Prior.
Predeceased by his wife, Lorraine E. Beaver on April 12, 2010 and by a brother, Reno Blasi.
Family and friends are invited to attend Louis’s 11 a.m. graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, with Rev. Phyllis A. Pelletier officiating.
In Louis’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 452 P.O. Box 215 Mildred PA 18632.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
