Louis E. Milarta Jr., 67, of Monroeton, PA passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at his home.
Louis was born in Morristown, NJ on April 9, 1954, the son of Louis E. Milarta Sr. and Marguerite Zielke Milarta. He attended the Wyalusing Valley School District and was employed by the Wyalusing Elementary School for a number of years. Louis was later employed by McGures Garage and Gas Station and Hoffman New Yorker in Dushore, PA. Louis enjoyed working on cars, was interested in aviation and in early years took flying lessons.
He is survived by his son Nathan L. Milarta and grandchildren, Max, Alexis, and Airyanna Milarta all of Towanda, brother, William “Bill” Milarta of West Franklin, sisters, Susan Milarta of Wysox, Christine Milarta of Monroeton as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Louis was predeceased by his daughter, Sabrina Milarta on August 13, 2006 sister, Hope Mingon, and brothers, Mike Milarta and Daniel Milarta.
A private memorial service will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11 a.m.
at Trinity Lutheran Church, Towanda, PA with Pastor Jira Albers officiating.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
