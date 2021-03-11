Louis “Lou” A. Sandroni, 83, of Waverly, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born on March 10, 1937 in Sayre, PA, the son of the late Constantino and Luigia (Quatrini) Sandroni.
Lou was a well-known Valley businessman. He owned several restaurants and retired from Sandroni Scrap Metals. He loved his family. Lou enjoyed going to Tioga Downs to gamble and visiting with people. Lou was a kind and caring person. He never forgot a joke and never stopped telling them. He had a favorite saying, “It’s nice to be important but it is more important to be nice.”
He is predeceased by his eldest son Louis A. Sandroni, brothers Thomas, Joseph, Julius, Angelo, and John Sandroni and sisters Molly Menendez, Jenny Okey, and Clara Sandroni.
Louis is survived by his beloved wife Gail, son and daughter-in-law Christy and Donna Sandroni, sons Leon Sandroni and Ronald Sandroni, sons and daughters-in-law Mark and Connie Sandroni and Joseph and Tina Sandroni, daughter Aviva Tappan, numerous grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, lots of nieces and nephews, and the mother of his sons Barbara Pearce.
There will be a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
