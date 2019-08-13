Louise Ameigh Pierce, age 99, went home to be with her beloved Lord and Savior and her husband Charles on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. She was born Feb. 17, 1920 on Judson Hill, Coryland.
She was preceded in death her by parents Fred and Bessie Ameigh; her husband, Charles on Nov. 23, 1983; sisters, Marjorie, Annie, Freda, Genevieve; brothers, Chester, Mahlon, Howard and Robert.
She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Gary and Bonnie of Columbia Cross Roads, Jim and Nancy of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Phil and Elizabeth of Amsterdam, New York; a sister-in-law, Truus Ameigh of Fredrick, Maryland; grandchildren, Theron and Sarah of Mansfield, Pennsylvania, Lee and Brenda of Franklinton, Louisiana, Nathan and Christy of Franklinton, Louisiana, and Andrea of Wilmington, Delaware; several great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
After marrying Charlie, Louise was a hard working farm wife and a wonderful mom to her boys. She was always there for her family, faithfully serving at the churches they attended. Louise was always working at something: braiding rugs that the family still has, making scores of quilts, toll painting numerous items that still adorn walls and rooms, sewing dresses for herself and also for bridal and bridesmaid dresses for friends, canning countless quarts of produce and meat, and, for a long time, shipping eggs on the train to New York City.
Louise and Charlie traveled over most of the country and a lot of Canada with Charlie driving and Louise navigating. She had a long time ministry of cards, prayers and visits for family and friends.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Troy Hospital and Broad Acres for their wonderful treatment of Louise when she needed it.
Services will be held on Aug. 24, 2019 at the Columbia Cross Roads United Methodist Church. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. with the memorial service to follow. Committal will be at Glenwood Cemetery following the memorial service with a lunch at the church afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Columbia Cross Roads United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 42, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory is assisting the family.
