“Her lord said to her, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your lord.” – Matthew 25:23
Mrs. Louise Ann Hiney Benjamin, age 92, well known resident of Durell, Asylum Twp., PA, went to live with her heavenly father on Sunday morning, August 6, 2023, at Towanda Guthrie Skilled Nursing Unit in Towanda, PA.
Louise was born on February 10, 1931, in Towanda, PA, a daughter of the late John and Catherine Zuzel Hiney. She graduated from Towanda High School a member of the class of 1948. In early years she worked at the Keystone Theatre. After high school she married Irvine T. Benjamin on September 3, 1948, in the Rectory of SS: Peter & Paul’s Catholic Church in Towanda, PA. They made their home in Durell where they owned and operated Benjamin’s Store and Gas Station. Louise and Irvine worked together and enjoyed 34 years of marriage before his sudden passing on November 5, 1982. After Irv’s passing Louise continued running and operating the store until 1983. She then went to work at DuPont in August of 1983 and retired from there in 1995.
An active member of the community, Louise volunteered and served in multiple capacities throughout her life. She was an active long time member of the French Asylum United Methodist Church, holding several leadership roles and always offering her time and skills to better her beloved church. She served on the Administrative Board and was a long time Trustee and was a member of the choir. She also taught Sunday school and was the Sunday school superintendent and was active in the United Methodist Women, serving as president. For several years she served as the Judge of Elections on the Asylum Township Election Board. She also served on her Towanda High School Reunion Committee of 1948 and was the Army Reunion Coordinator for the 39 th — 40 th Quartermaster Gas Supply. She was also a member of the The Lady Whittemore Reading Club, The Towanda Gun Club, Towanda American Legion Post #42 Auxiliary, the Bradford County Outboard Motor Club “Boat Club”, and the former Asylum Grange.
She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of the Canasta Club for many years. She hosted many picnics at her home on summer holidays, and would was well known for throwing her annual Christmas parties.
She would always look forward to cooking regular dinners and after church brunches. Louise also loved her pets and caring for stray animals who happened to visit her back porch. She also enjoyed visiting local nursing homes to sing for residents. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, community servant, faithful church goer, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was a humble, giving Christian who displayed her love through the acts of kindness and generosity she provided to those around her. She set an example of strength and unconditional love to her children and grandchildren who will live on in her memory.
Surviving:
Son and daughter-in-law:
Thomas “Tom” and Diana Benjamin Painted Post, NY
Two daughters and sons-in-law:
Catherine “Elaine” and Nelson Silverstrim Durell, PA
Angela “Angie” and Rob Funk Standing Stone, PA
Two sisters and a brother-in-law:
Joanie and Tony Pierri Horseheads, NY
Kathleen Tallman Concord, CA
Sister-in-law and special friend:
Barbara Benjamin Towanda, PA
Seven grandchildren:
Bart and Norma Silverstrim Sayre, PA
Brett and Jessica Benjamin Nichols, NY
Andrew and Saunseray Benjamin Painted Post, NY
Megan and Josh Jackson Corning, NY
Nicholas Funk Standing Stone, PA
Ryan (Taylor Voorhis) Funk Binghamton, NY
Danielle Funk Standing Stone, PA
Dear family friend:
Mary O’Connor Towanda, PA
She is also survived by ten great grandchildren: Matthew Silverstrim, Alex Young, Caitlyn Benjamin, Paycen Benjamin, Maren Benjamin, Ashton Benjamin, Tristan Benjamin, Laveryn Benjamin, Boston Jackson, and Landon Jackson, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many adored friends.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother John J. “Jack” Hiney, and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Helen and Carl Landmesser, Eugene and Theresa Benjamin, June and Gerard Corbett, Janice and Bill Vosburgh, Kenneth Benjamin, Steven Dean Benjamin, and Rodney Tallman. She was also predeceased by a special longtime family friend, Joyce A. Vandusen.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the French Asylum United Methodist Church, with her pastor, Rev. Dr. Michele Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the French Asylum Cemetery.
Family and friends may call on Sunday afternoon, August 13, 2023, from 1:00 PM until the start of the service at 2:00 PM in the French Asylum United Methodist Church.
The family wishes to extend a sincere appreciation and thank you to the staff at Robert Packer Hospital ER and ICU, the Guthrie Towanda Skilled Nursing Unit Staff, and Guthrie Hospice for their dedicated and loving care shown to Louise and her family the last couple of weeks.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850, Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848, or to the French Asylum United Methodist Church, c/o Jack Kilmer, 7048 Liberty Corners Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in loving memory of Louise Benjamin.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com
