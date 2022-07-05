Louise M. (McKerrow) Roloson, 82, of Alba, PA passed away on Sunday July 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Martin W. “Marty” Roloson. The couple married May 26, 1978 and had 44 wonderful years together.
Louise was born on February 13, 1940 in Troy, PA, daughter of the late Eben and Nioma (Johnson) McKerrow. She was a graduate of Troy High School, Class of 1957, and was a Graphic Designer for the Troy and Mansfield Penny Savers. Louise was a member of East Troy Baptist Church, enjoyed horses and horseback riding. She and Marty enjoyed square dancing, snowmobiling, and spending time with their family, especially their grandchildren. Louise also enjoyed reading and Bible study, keeping up with her family on Facebook, spending time with her pets, and watching wildlife.
Louise is survived by her husband Marty, her daughters Yvonne (Allen) Castle of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, and Stacey Ostrander of Sylvania, PA, grandchildren: Jeremy (Samantha) Castle, Erin (David) Weber, Brianne Ostrander, and Brooke Ostrander, great grandchildren: Nicolas Stevens, Sage Weber, Elly Castle, Ashley Castle, Annie Castle, and Tucker Wesneski, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and special care giver Krista Bailey. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 1:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the 4H Building, inside Gate 3 at Alpron Park, on Route 14 in Troy with a Celebration of Louise’s Life Service starting at 2:00 PM. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Louise’s memory to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Milan, PA 18831 or to the Sylvania Lions Club, Box 5, Sylvania, PA 16945.
