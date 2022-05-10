Louise May Johnson “Wheezie” age 69, of Towanda PA passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was born March 6, 1953, in Meshoppen, PA. She was the second of 5 children to Edward Ingham and Theresa Virginia Kintner of Wyalusing PA. She was a graduate of Wyalusing High School in 1971.
Anyone that knew Louise would say she was a kindhearted, caring person that would do anything for people she cared about. She could strike up a conversation with anyone she met and enjoyed her retiring years watching her great granddaughter Salem. Louise was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She doted on her family and was happiest when she hosted family dinners, where her family were together. She was known for her Christmas cookies and baked with her grandchildren.
Louise was also a hard worker and had many jobs to take care of her family, but she was best known for her work in the hotel business at the Comfort Inn and Bradford Inn. She loved her guests and made connections with everyone that walked in the doors, making them feel like part of her family and becoming forever friends with many. Louise also worked with the gas industry for Blankenship’s who also became part of her family.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents and her brother William Kintner. She is survived by her sisters, Nancy Swain (Calvin) and Debbie Johnson (Daryl) of Towanda PA; her children, Theresa Bennett Fulmer, Anthony “Tony” Bennett (Kim), Michelle Sandor (Josh Coe), and Travis Johnson (Chelsea), grandchildren Breycin Fulmer (Miranda), Kaylee Bartholomew (Matt), Addisyn Fulmer, Camden and Callie Bennett , Jaycielyn and Jenalee Coe, Rosie, Lilah, Tripp, and Tatum Johnson. great grandchildren; Salem Fulmer, Emmett, and Briggs Bartholomew. She had several nieces and nephews as well her special niece Brandi Beers that that took great care of her when her children weren’t able.
The family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Towanda Public Library, 104 Main St. Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Louise. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
