Lowell A. Thomas, 85, of Hamburg, passed away on March 16, 2022, at Laurel Center.
Lowell was born in Troy, PA, on August 20th 1936, the son of the late William Alonzo Thomas and Vadys Ada (Reeser) Thomas of Bradford County. He graduated from Troy High School in 1954 then Kutzown State Teacher’s College with a BS in Education in 1959. He worked for the Hamburg Area School District as an Elementary Teacher for over 40 years before retiring in 2000.
Lowell had a passion for history, reading, and reenactments of the American Revolution. Always active in the community, he spent time as a soccer coach, Assistant District Commissioner for Boy Scouts of America, served on the board of the Hamburg Area Library, the board of the Hamburg Area Historical Society, and volunteered with the Hamburg Area Emergency Management Team.
Lowell is survived by his four children, Lowell Jr., Lara, Christopher and Zachary; and his four grandchildren, Kimberly, Micah, Bronwyn and Elijah.
Lowell was predeceased by loving wife of 50 years, Barbara (Bennecoff) Thomas.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 29th at 1:00 pm at Zion’s Union Church Maxatawny, 329 Church Road, Kutztown, PA 19530.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Condolences may be expressed at kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
