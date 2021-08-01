Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear…
Surrounded by her family and those that meant the world to her, Luanne Kay Scott, 63 of Warren Center went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She was welcomed into heaven and was reunited with her Dad, H. Duane Jones.
Luanne was born on July 22, 1958 in Johnson City, New York a daughter of Jeannette M. (Nickels) and the late H. Duane Jones. She was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School Class of 1976. On May 3, 1980 in Warren Center, Pennsylvania Luanne married Donald Ray Scott. Following a honeymoon to Niagara Falls, Don and Luanne made Warren Center their home. Together they shared forty-one years of marriage and were blessed with three children. Luanne loved to spend time surrounded by her family. Laughter and food always warmed the soul when family was near. Luanne was a talented baker, enjoyed making chocolate candies during the holiday times and was known for her spaghetti salad and mac & cheese. Her talents didn’t stop with cooking and baking, Luanne loved to make crafts, jewelry and was a talented knitter. Many will remember Luanne as an employee at the Northeast Bradford School and Memorial Hospital cafeterias. In addition, she also worked at Felchar Manufacturing for seventeen years. If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, we’d walk right up to heaven and bring you home again.
Luanne’s memory will forever live on in the lives of her husband Donald Ray Scott; her children: her daughter and son-in-law: Angela Kay and Roy White; Nathan Ray Scott; Tiffany Ann Scott; her grandchildren: Kaylea Marie, Natalie Lynn and Kelsey Ann; her mother Jeanette Jones. Luanne’s siblings: Douglas (Dianne) Jones and their children: Kris and Sarah; brother Lauren Jones; Alan and his wife Kim Jones and children: Brian and Steven. Her faithful feline companion Mia also misses her. Luanne was predeceased by her father H. Duane Jones; her paternal grandparents: Hartley J. and Florence E. (Eiffert) Jones; maternal grandparents: Peter L. and Hazel (Townsend) Nickels.
A period of visitation will be held on Aug. 21, 2021 from 12 — 1 pm at the South Warren Community Church, PA-1049, Le Raysville, PA 18829. A service and dish to pass dinner will be held at the church from 1 — 5pm.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a card of remembrance to the family of Luanne Kay Scott, 976 Sugar Bush Road, Warren Center, PA 18851. Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
