Lucille M. Ball Nichols, 71, of 131 Colonial Drive, Towanda, PA, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at home. Lucille was born in Sayre, PA on January 2, 1951, one of 9 children to Frances Green Ball and Kenneth Ray Ball Sr. She was a graduate of Athens Area High School in Athens, PA. Lucille was employed by McDonalds in Wysox, PA from the time the restaurant opened for business until her retirement in 2019. Lucille loved spending time with her grandchildren baking, and cooking. She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, plastic canvas, and working word search puzzles. Lucille is survived by her children, Jennifer Polzella of Casper, WY, David Polzella of Rawlins, WY, Justin (Crystal) Polzella of Towanda, grandchildren, Jeremiah, Skyler, Devin, Tricia, Brandon, Leandra, Gracelyn, and Trenton, siblings, Shirley (Randy) Mosier of Terrytown, Connie Morrison of Denver, Colorado, Kenneth Ball Jr. of Quicks Bend, Barbara Fives of Wyoming, Victor (Teresa) Ball of Ulster, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. In addition to her parents Lucille was predeceased by her fiancé, David Polzella, her brother, Clifford Ball, and sisters, Penny Reed and Betty Jean Haught. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com

