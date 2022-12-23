Lucille M. Ball Nichols, 71, of 131 Colonial Drive, Towanda, PA, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at home. Lucille was born in Sayre, PA on January 2, 1951, one of 9 children to Frances Green Ball and Kenneth Ray Ball Sr. She was a graduate of Athens Area High School in Athens, PA. Lucille was employed by McDonalds in Wysox, PA from the time the restaurant opened for business until her retirement in 2019. Lucille loved spending time with her grandchildren baking, and cooking. She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, plastic canvas, and working word search puzzles. Lucille is survived by her children, Jennifer Polzella of Casper, WY, David Polzella of Rawlins, WY, Justin (Crystal) Polzella of Towanda, grandchildren, Jeremiah, Skyler, Devin, Tricia, Brandon, Leandra, Gracelyn, and Trenton, siblings, Shirley (Randy) Mosier of Terrytown, Connie Morrison of Denver, Colorado, Kenneth Ball Jr. of Quicks Bend, Barbara Fives of Wyoming, Victor (Teresa) Ball of Ulster, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. In addition to her parents Lucille was predeceased by her fiancé, David Polzella, her brother, Clifford Ball, and sisters, Penny Reed and Betty Jean Haught. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com
Latest News
- Sayre man bites officer during confrontation
- Christmas is for Kids still going strong in 36th year
- PennDOT prepped for winter storm, urges motorists in North Central Pennsylvania to limit travel
- Wolf administration reminds Pennsylvanians to heed winter weather threats this holiday weekend
- Final stages of Bradford County Manor sale near
- As Shapiro prepares for office, Pennsylvania GOP sees chance for school choice
- Zoning discussed in North Towanda
- BC Planning updates 911 tower projects
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.