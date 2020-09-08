Lucy Lindley Baumunk, of Shunk, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on Sept. 6, 2020 at the Heritage Springs Memory Care Facility, Muncy, Pennsylvania, and now lives for eternity with her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Born on a Century Farm in East Canton, Pennsylvania, Lucy was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Marion Westgate Lindley. After graduating from high school, Lucy was employed as a bookkeeper at H. Rockwell and Son in Canton. While working there, she met a nice young man from over the mountain in Shunk. In 1952, she married the nice young man, Dale Baumunk, and the couple moved to Brownsville, Texas and then Key West, Florida, where Dale was stationed in the U.S. Navy. Upon exiting the Navy in 1955, they settled in Shunk and went into partnership with his parents, running L.L. Baumunk & Son, the family business founded in 1934, by Lawrence and Caroline Baumunk. Dale and Lucy worked hard to grow the lumber, pallet and general store business before passing it on to their eldest daughter and her husband. Lucy was also employed by the USPS as a postmaster for 19 years in the Shunk Post Office.
Lucy was very active in her community and county during the 60 years she lived there. She was a member of the Sullivan County Republican Women, National Foundation of Republican Women, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Shunk United Methodist Church, Endless Winds Volunteer Fire Company, The Red Hatters, Canton Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, Sullivan County Fair Assoc., Sullivan County Historical Society, Antique Auto Club of America, Canton Women of the Moose, Canton Rekindle the Spirit Committee and The Troy Grand Paraders Square Dance Club. She also served as co-chairman of the PA Bowhunters Festival food stand for 30 years and volunteered at Robert Packer Hospital.
Lucy was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, L. Dale Baumunk, who died in 2002; two brothers, Sheldon and Benjamin Lindley, sister Lois Lindley Johnson and son-in-law Steven Blondy.
She is survived by her best friend and sister, JoAn Roper, of Cayucas, California; three daughters, Ann (Bob) Henderson, Mary Blondy and Emily (Brian) Wilken; five grandchildren, Lindley (Zikos) Economides, Joel and Rachael Blondy, Benjamin and Zackary Wilken; and three great-grandchildren, Leo, Olympia and Thaddeus Economides. Lucy also leaves behind a dear sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joanne Baumunk Ford and Dr. Kenneth W. Ford and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held for the immediate family. The family would like to invite friends and neighbors to a special traveling tribute to Lucy at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13. Drivers are asked to start at the intersection of North Street and Picnic Ground Road north of Shunk and then proceed south, past the Quaker Cemetery, to pay their respects to the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Shunk United Methodist Church c/o Carol Miller, 11063 Ellenton Mt. Road, Shunk, PA 17768; the Endless Winds Vol. Fire Company, 9721 Rt. 154, Unit 1, Shunk, PA 17768; or the L. L. Baumunk & Son, Inc. Scholarship Fund c/o First Community Foundation Partnership of PA, 201 W. Fourth St. Williamsport, PA 17701 (for Sullivan County High School Seniors).
Arrangements are under the direction of the Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
