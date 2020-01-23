Lucy M. (Rutty) Sullivan, 83, well known resident of Fox Township, Shunk, passed away unexpectedly at Guthrie Troy Community Hospital, early Wednesday morning, Jan. 22, 2020. Lucy Mae was born Dec. 20, 1936, in Grover, to the late Clyde and Mae (Hipple) Rutty. Lucy was employed at Canton’s Shop Vac for 20 years until her retirement in 1996. Following her retirement, she enjoyed volunteered at the food bank in Dushore for several years.
Lucy was a very private, independent woman who loved the peace and tranquility of her home in Frog Hollow and some would say she presided as the Hollow’s Mayor. Anyone who knew her knew she was outspoken and never afraid to tell it how it was. One of her favorite past times was putting together jigsaw puzzles. Lucy loved the outdoors and enjoyed watching the wildlife, especially birds and deer around her home.
Besides her parents, Lucy was predeceased by her siblings, Vera Mahar, Rosie Packard, Roscoe Rutty, Emmerson Rutty, Daniel Rutty and an infant sister, Marcella Rutty.
Surviving Lucy are her children, Lyle Brown of Canton, Tony (Sarah) Brown of Canton, Brian Brown of Shunk, Juanita Brown of Ohio, Rocky Brown of Florida and Denise (Howard) Losinger of Covington; grandchildren, Dusty Losinger, Riley Brown, Brian Brown Jr. and Samantha Lowe; siblings, Beverly Allen and Jane (Ed) Moore both of Canton; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In maintaining to her wishes services and burial will be private. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations in Lucy’s name may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to a charity of one’s choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
