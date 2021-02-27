Luke Donald Vande Mark, 82, died at his home in Stevensville Thursday evening, Feb. 25, 2021.
Born in the Binghamton, NY, Hospital on Nov. 20, 1938, to Lacey Leroy and Alma Detwiler Vande Mark, he grew up farming with his Dad and Mom, raising sheep on the hill behind their house. The sale of that flock of sheep paid for his first year at the Pennsylvania State University where he studied Agriculture and Science, completing degrees in both areas. After graduation, while serving in the U.S. Army at Fort McClellan, he met Captain Jean Bloom. They were wed March 15, 1969, at the Methodist Church in her hometown of Curwensville, PA. The newlyweds spent their first years at Rouzerville, PA, just outside of Waynesboro, until September of 1976 when they returned home to Stevensville.
Luke’s extensive career areas included teaching Vo-Ag in Waynesboro and in Bradford County, PA; accounting and counseling with the Farm Service; 27 years of active duty and ready reserve service in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve at various locations including Anniston, AL, Fort Drum, NY, and Virginia. His other pursuits included agricultural surveying and counseling throughout northeast Pennsylvania and career counseling in the local schools throughout Bradford County. He enjoyed visiting, planning, layout, current news, and life itself with the farmers whom he worked so diligently for.
He also made time for village and church. He was a leadership figure and helped in attaining grants for the Stevensville Community Hall and Club during his 30+ years of coordinating activities and celebrations. Has also served over three decades as an Elder of the Stevensville Presbyterian Church, helping to bring Sunday Schools and Vacation Bible Schools to children of the community.
Luke enjoyed traveling extensively across the USA and abroad. He also enjoyed running, successfully completing the Camptown races five times. He could often be seen doing his morning exercises in the Stevensville Cemetery, and deservedly so, since he also served as a Cemetery Association Trustee for over 30 years. Luke and Jean are the proud parents of Melissa Jean Vande Mark of Glen Burnie, MD, and Jon David Vande Mark of Stevensville. They are also delighted grandparents of Joshua David Johnson, Isaac Oliver Vande Mark, and Becca McKenzie Vande Mark.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with the Rev. David Dewing, pastor of the Stevensville Presbyterian Church, officiating. Interment will be in the Stevensville Cemetery with full Military Honors at a later date.
Family and friends may call at the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing, on Monday evening, March 1, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Helping Hands Food Pantry, P.O. Box 233, Wyalusing, PA 18853 or to the Pennsylvania State University, College of Agricultural Sciences, The Office of Annual Giving, 2583 Gateway Drive, Suite 200, State College, PA 16801 or online at https://agsci.psu.edu/support
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
