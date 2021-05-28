Luke John Vanderpool, 57, of Athens, PA, formerly of Towanda, Pa. passed away at his home Thursday, May 20, 2021 following declining health. Luke was born Sept. 6, 1963 in Sayre, PA the son of Carrie Susie Bailey and John Ackley Jr.
Luke is survived by a daughter, Jessica Lynn Vanderpool of Towanda Pa. siblings, John William Vanderpool and companion Eleanor, of Towanda, Pa., and Susan Sill of Lansing, NY as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Floyd Willis Douglas, (2017), Robert Myron “Robbie” Douglas, (2010), Harold Vanderpool; sisters, Rosemary Deel, (2015), and JoAnn Crayton, (2016).
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
