Lula B. Cooley, 96, of Herrick Township, Pennsylvania, passed away early Monday morning, Nov. 4, 2019 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Lula was born in Lopez, Pennsylvania on Jan. 3, 1923, the daughter of Benjamin Franklin Belles and Lizzie Belle DeWolfe Belles. She spent her early years in Lopez and later moved with her family to Wysox, Pennsylvania.
Lula was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1940 and soon after became employed by Mills Hospital in Towanda. During World War II, Lula was employed by the Eclipse in Elmira, New York and was subsequently employed in the wire drawing department of GTE Sylvania in Towanda for 24 years until her retirement in 1986. Lula was a member of the Sylvania Women’s Club. Lula’s life encompassed her family. She enjoyed traveling with her friends.
Surviving are her children: Gerald Cooley and wife Wanda of Herrickville, Sharon Stevens and husband Leslie of Lime Hill, Daniel Cooley of Herrickville; grandchildren, Bret Cooley, Bryan Cooley, Karen McGroarty, Crystal Hall, Brittany Cooley, Jaime Koch and Susan Raymond; 7 great-grandchildren; a great- great-granddaughter; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Lula was predeceased by her husband, Vernon L. Cooley on June 22, 1975; daughter, Judith Ann Cooley in August of 1953; great grandson, Brendan Hall, in August of 2015; brothers, John, Ernest, Danny and Frankie; and sisters, Edna Maryott, Elsie Felton and Blanche Norton.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Vicki Ellis officiating.
Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pennsylvania.
There are no calling hours.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
