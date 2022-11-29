Lula Mae Love was born on July 14, 1924. She was the daughter of John H. and Ruth A. Marquart Love of Oregon Hill, near Morris, Pennsylvania, and the wife of Gordon E. Brinthaupt, Jr.
Lula is survived by a son, Gordon E. Brinthaupt III and his wife Patricia of Nassau, NY, a grandson Russell Brinthaupt also of Nassau ,a daughter, Suzanne Niver and her husband Frank of Gillett, PA, sister-in-law Catherine Love of Oregon Hill, plus many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers, Ken, Willis, Francis, and Orson and two sisters, Emma Chaken and Marjorie Kibbe.
Lula was one of seven children. She attended a one-room schoolhouse and graduated from the eighth grade. This education gave her excellent grammar and math skills, and made her a formidable Scrabble player later in life. In 1942 she married Gordon Brinthaupt Jr. whose mother’s family, the Fishes, were from nearby Blackwell. With the onset of World War II, she followed Gordon to Louisiana, and later Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania for his army training. After the war they lived in Elmira, but soon moved back to rural Pennsylvania where she and Gordon lived in Gillett, Ridgebury Township for 64 years.
Lula pursued no career, but worked at Remington-Rand in Elmira, NY during WWII. During the 60’s she drove a unique school bus, a converted Willys Jeep. She was energetic and enthusiastic about anything she tackled. A tireless housewife and excellent cook, she maintained two acres of lawn, and had a large garden until her nineties. At age 83 she painted the whole first story and garage of her large house. She always supported whatever new schemes or projects her two children hatched up. Lula had direct family ties to John English, an early pioneer of Pennsylvania. He served as adjutant to General Washington, and the village of English Center is named after him. Lula’s ideals, devotions and love to all family members will be sorely missed, but will be remembered forever. No services are planned.
Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.
